Haaland Shines as Norway Knocks Brazil Out of World Cup

Erling Haaland delivered an impressive second-half performance, scoring twice to lead Norway to a stunning 2-1 victory against Brazil in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 matchup. This major upset sent Carlo Ancelotti's team packing from the tournament, as Haaland showcased his remarkable goal-scoring prowess.

Haaland's brace elevated his World Cup tally to seven, tying him with Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as the top scorers in this year's competition. This also equaled the record for most goals by a player in their debut World Cup, set by Poland's Grzegorz Lato in 1974. Remarkably, this tournament is the first to have three players scoring seven or more goals.

Norway's triumph over Brazil maintained their unbeaten record against the five-time champions. Notable defensive efforts, including goalkeeper Orjan Nyland's penalty save, held Brazil at bay. Despite Neymar's late penalty goal, Haaland's decisive strikes propelled Norway into the quarter-finals, setting up a clash with England.