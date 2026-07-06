Argentina Bolsters Squad for Wales Showdown
Argentina has reinforced its squad with three players for the upcoming Nations Championship match against Wales, following a loss to Scotland. With seasoned player Marcos Kremer back, coach Felipe Contepomi emphasizes improvements in maul defense as they gear up for their next games.
Argentina has made strategic additions to its squad ahead of the Nations Championship clash against Wales, introducing three fresh players after their narrow defeat to Scotland.
The experienced Marcos Kremer returns, providing a much-needed boost to the team, accompanied by Efrain Elias and Justo Piccardo, who rejoin following France's Top 14 league completion.
Coach Felipe Contepomi reflected on the team's recent performance, stressing the need for urgency and better maul defense. Argentina eyes redemption with Wales and England on their home turf.