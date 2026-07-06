Argentina Bolsters Squad for Wales Showdown

Argentina Have Added Three Players To Their Squad For Saturdays Nations Championship Clash Against Wales After A Loss At Home To Scotland On The Opening Day Of The New Competition Last Weekend The Return Of Experienced Loose Forward Marcos Kremer Will Be A Boost After He Missed The Scotland Test Because Of The Birth Of His Child

Argentina has made strategic additions to its squad ahead of the Nations Championship clash against Wales, introducing three fresh players after their narrow defeat to Scotland.

The experienced Marcos Kremer returns, providing a much-needed boost to the team, accompanied by Efrain Elias and Justo Piccardo, who rejoin following France's Top 14 league completion.

Coach Felipe Contepomi reflected on the team's recent performance, stressing the need for urgency and better maul defense. Argentina eyes redemption with Wales and England on their home turf.