Tadej Pogacar: Dominance and Strategy at Tour de France

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar showcased UAE Team Emirates-XRG's dominance at the Tour de France by winning the third stage. The team demonstrated strategic prowess, with Pogacar and Isaac del Toro working in tandem. Pogacar, a four-time champion, secured victory by launching a decisive attack in the final meters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Slovenias Tadej Pogacar Underlined Uae Team Emiratesxrgs Early Dominance At The Th Edition Of The Tour De France | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:49 IST
Tadej Pogacar: Dominance and Strategy at Tour de France
Tadej Pogacar

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar has once again asserted his dominance at the Tour de France. Riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Pogacar claimed victory in the third stage of the 113th edition, reinforcing his team's early hold on the prestigious race.

Just a day before, Isaac del Toro took the win in Barcelona, with Pogacar displaying sportsmanship by allowing his teammate to shine. However, on Monday, the focus was squarely on Pogacar, who attacked in the final 200 meters from Del Toro's wheel to secure his triumph.

The team's strategy was adaptive, as Adam Yates and other teammates increased the pace to reel in the breakaway, ensuring Pogacar's path to victory. Yates emphasized the importance of strategic control in the race. This edition of the Tour is already echoing the pattern of recent years, with Pogacar's leadership at the forefront.

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