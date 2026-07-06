Tadej Pogacar: Dominance and Strategy at Tour de France

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar has once again asserted his dominance at the Tour de France. Riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, Pogacar claimed victory in the third stage of the 113th edition, reinforcing his team's early hold on the prestigious race.

Just a day before, Isaac del Toro took the win in Barcelona, with Pogacar displaying sportsmanship by allowing his teammate to shine. However, on Monday, the focus was squarely on Pogacar, who attacked in the final 200 meters from Del Toro's wheel to secure his triumph.

The team's strategy was adaptive, as Adam Yates and other teammates increased the pace to reel in the breakaway, ensuring Pogacar's path to victory. Yates emphasized the importance of strategic control in the race. This edition of the Tour is already echoing the pattern of recent years, with Pogacar's leadership at the forefront.