Tour De France Riders Are Set To Face Scorching Conditions As A New Heatwave Sweeps Through The Country

As a searing heatwave envelops France, Tour de France cyclists are bracing for temperatures soaring up to 41 degrees Celsius in Carcassonne, the starting point of Tuesday’s stage.

Extreme heat is not a new challenge for these athletes; however, the increasing frequency and intensity of such conditions raise concerns over riders’ health. Riders like Hugo Page note the permanence of July's sweltering conditions, exacerbated by global warming.

In response, teams are employing various cooling strategies, including ice vests and bottles, while the International Cycling Union suggests protocols that are, however, non-binding. Altering stage schedules to mitigate heat impact faces resistance from broadcasters prioritizing peak viewing times.