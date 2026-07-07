Belgium Triumphs as FIFA Controversies Stir in World Cup Clash

Belgium's decisive 4-1 victory over the U.S. in the World Cup's last-16 was overshadowed by FIFA's controversial decision to allow U.S. striker Folarin Balogun to play despite a red card. The decision, influenced by political intervention, stirred debates but didn't affect Belgium's strong performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Soccertheres Justice In Life | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:30 IST
Belgium Triumphs as FIFA Controversies Stir in World Cup Clash
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Belgium's commanding 4-1 win over the United States in the FIFA World Cup's last-16 stage became a focal point not just for its impressive scoreline, but due to the controversy that surrounded it. The decision by FIFA to suspend U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's ban after a red card incident was heavily scrutinized, particularly as it followed an intervention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Balogun, who was sent off in the round of 32, was unexpectedly granted permission to play despite standard regulations that typically enforce a one-match suspension. Critics have accused FIFA of yielding to political pressure, highlighting the complexity and intersection of sports and politics on the world stage.

Despite the drama off the field, Belgium proved too strong for the Americans. With standout performances, particularly from Charles De Ketelaere, who scored twice, the Belgian team advanced, leaving the U.S. to grapple with both their eliminatory loss and the swirling controversy.

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