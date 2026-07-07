Belgium Triumphs Over USA: Balogun Controversy and Onana's Injury Cloud Victory

In a commanding display, Belgium dominated the host nation, the United States, with a 4-1 win to sail into the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals. The dramatic showdown took place at Seattle Stadium, where Charles De Ketelaere's standout performance earned him the Player of the Match title with two crucial goals.

Following the match, Belgian coach Rudi Garcia addressed the media, expressing both relief and gratitude. He thanked the unwavering Belgian supporters who watched the broadcast in the early hours and lauded his team's tactical execution. However, Garcia expressed concern over Amadou Onana's injury, the lone blemish on an otherwise triumphant evening.

The match's backdrop was colored by controversy surrounding U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, whose suspension was controversially lifted ahead of the game. Garcia, however, absolved Balogun of any blame, affirming that the incident did not distract from Belgium's focused game plan. Belgium now prepares for a quarter-final clash against Spain, a match eagerly anticipated after Spain's defeat of Portugal.