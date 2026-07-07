Courtois Leads Belgium to Triumphant Victory Over USA Amidst Controversy

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has lauded his team's response after they felt dismissed in the United States before their decisive 4-1 victory against the hosts in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Courtois, speaking with Belgian broadcaster Sporza, expressed his thoughts on the perceived disrespect, as reported by The Athletic.

Courtois highlighted the pre-match narrative suggesting the US would easily overcome Belgium. He stated, 'In recent days, we have been shown a lack of respect here in the U.S. It was said they could beat us easily, but I think today we proved we are a good team.' Controversy, including the suspension reversal for US forward Folarin Balogun, came to the fore during discussions.

The match saw Belgium commandingly reach the quarter-finals, with Charles De Ketelaere's two-goal display earning him Player of the Match. Hans Vanaken scored his maiden World Cup goal, and Romelu Lukaku added a late goal. Despite a brief equalizer by the USA, Belgium's dominance, punctuated by a Matt Freese error, propelled them forward. Their victory ended the US's run, with Belgium set to face Spain next.