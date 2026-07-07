Jannik Sinner's Semifinal Surge: A Wimbledon Tale of Triumph

Champion Jannik Sinner Ended One Of The Feelgood Stories At This Years Wimbledon When He Tamed Bigserving German Warrior Janlennard Struff To Reach The Semifinals On Tuesday In His Th Grand Slam Appearance

Jannik Sinner, the Italian tennis sensation, ended Jan-Lennard Struff's remarkable Wimbledon journey, defeating him 7-5, 7-6(4), 6-3 in Tuesday's quarter-finals. Struff, 36, became the oldest man to reach his first Grand Slam quarter-final but was unable to continue his run against the top-seed.

Struff's powerful service game brought him 100 aces en route to the quarter-finals, with an additional 12 aces on Tuesday. However, Sinner's focus and skill proved too significant an obstacle, breaking Struff's serve at crucial moments to claim victory.

Having secured his spot in the semi-finals, Sinner, last year's Wimbledon champion, is set to face either Novak Djokovic or Felix Auger-Aliassime. As he aims for another title, all eyes will be on Sinner to see if he can maintain his dominance.