Zverev Advances Amidst Wimbledon Heat Drama

Alexander Zverev Worked A Longer Shift Than He Would Have Hoped For In Fierce Heat As He Returned To Centre Court On Tuesday To Complete His Fourthround Win Over Jiri Lehecka And Reach The Wimbledon Quarterfinals For The First Time The German Second Seed Had Gone To Bed The Previous Evening Tantalisingly Close To Breaking New Ground At Wimbledon

Alexander Zverev faced an unexpectedly long match amid grueling heat as he returned to Centre Court on Tuesday. The German second seed was concluding his fourth-round win over Jiri Lehecka at Wimbledon, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time. He was leading by two sets with a 3-3 score in the third when Wimbledon's strict 11 p.m. curfew halted the game.

Upon resumption, Zverev appeared fatigued and quickly lost 12 of the first 13 points, dropping the third set. However, he regained his focus, ultimately overcoming his opponent with a 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory. Despite a nerve-wracking moment when he double-faulted on a second match point in the tiebreaker, 13th seed Lehecka netted a backhand to hand Zverev the match.

With hopes of adding a Wimbledon crown to his recent French Open Grand Slam title, Zverev is set to face a challenging quarter-final against American Taylor Fritz.