Zverev Advances Amidst Wimbledon Heat Drama
Alexander Zverev overcame extreme heat and a delay to advance to the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time. After a tense return to Centre Court, he managed to defeat Jiri Lehecka in four sets. Zverev now faces Taylor Fritz in the next round.
Alexander Zverev faced an unexpectedly long match amid grueling heat as he returned to Centre Court on Tuesday. The German second seed was concluding his fourth-round win over Jiri Lehecka at Wimbledon, advancing to the quarter-finals for the first time. He was leading by two sets with a 3-3 score in the third when Wimbledon's strict 11 p.m. curfew halted the game.
Upon resumption, Zverev appeared fatigued and quickly lost 12 of the first 13 points, dropping the third set. However, he regained his focus, ultimately overcoming his opponent with a 6-4, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(6) victory. Despite a nerve-wracking moment when he double-faulted on a second match point in the tiebreaker, 13th seed Lehecka netted a backhand to hand Zverev the match.
With hopes of adding a Wimbledon crown to his recent French Open Grand Slam title, Zverev is set to face a challenging quarter-final against American Taylor Fritz.
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