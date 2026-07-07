Brentford's Bold Move: Jaidon Anthony Joins the Squad

Brentford Have Signed Forward Jaidon Anthony From Burnley On A Fouryear Contract With An Option For A Further Year

Brentford has announced the signing of forward Jaidon Anthony from Burnley on a four-year contract, the Premier League club revealed on Tuesday. This strategic acquisition includes an option for an additional year.

Jaidon Anthony, 26, joins Brentford after a remarkable season where he scored nine goals in 38 appearances for Burnley, a team that faced relegation to the Championship. Despite these challenges, Anthony's talent caught the eye of Brentford's management.

'We've closely followed Jaidon's career and admired his performances,' said Brentford head coach Keith Andrews. Recognizing his potential, Anthony brings experience and skill as Brentford kicks off their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on August 22.