Brentford's Bold Move: Jaidon Anthony Joins the Squad

Brentford has secured forward Jaidon Anthony from Burnley on a four-year contract. Despite Burnley's relegation, Anthony managed to score nine goals in 38 appearances last season. Head coach Keith Andrews praises Anthony's perseverance and skill, which were evident even in a challenging relegation year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brentford Have Signed Forward Jaidon Anthony From Burnley On A Fouryear Contract With An Option For A Further Year | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:01 IST
Brentford's Bold Move: Jaidon Anthony Joins the Squad

Brentford has announced the signing of forward Jaidon Anthony from Burnley on a four-year contract, the Premier League club revealed on Tuesday. This strategic acquisition includes an option for an additional year.

Jaidon Anthony, 26, joins Brentford after a remarkable season where he scored nine goals in 38 appearances for Burnley, a team that faced relegation to the Championship. Despite these challenges, Anthony's talent caught the eye of Brentford's management.

'We've closely followed Jaidon's career and admired his performances,' said Brentford head coach Keith Andrews. Recognizing his potential, Anthony brings experience and skill as Brentford kicks off their Premier League campaign against Tottenham Hotspur on August 22.

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