IOC Provisional Reinstatement: Russia Edges Closer to Olympic Comeback

The International Olympic Committee has provisionally lifted its suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee, a key step towards Russia's participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. This decision comes amidst ongoing criticism over Russia's past actions, including its invasion of Ukraine and historical doping scandals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Olympic Committee Provisionally Lifted Its Suspension Of The Russian Olympic Committee On Tuesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 01:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 01:07 IST
IOC Provisional Reinstatement: Russia Edges Closer to Olympic Comeback
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The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a notable step towards Russia's return to international sports by provisionally lifting the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee. The move comes as preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games intensify.

The suspension, originally imposed in October 2023 due to Russia's recognition of regional Olympic councils in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, had barred Russian athletes from competing under their national flag. The IOC has yet to decide if Russian athletes will be able to display their flag and national colors or have their anthem played during the Games.

This decision has drawn criticism, especially from Ukraine, which sees it as undermining accountability in light of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and its doping history. Nevertheless, Russian officials have welcomed the move as a 'green light' for their athletes' potential full reintegration into international sports competitions.

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