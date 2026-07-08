Kuwait Faces Growing Fiscal Deficit Challenge

Kuwait is grappling with a widening fiscal deficit, which grew by 13.2% to reach 7.1 billion Kuwaiti dinars in the 2025-2026 fiscal year. This was disclosed by the finance ministry in a recent statement on Tuesday.

The expanding deficit underscores Kuwait's ongoing financial challenges, largely driven by fluctuating oil prices and existing fiscal pressures. The situation emphasizes the need for strategic financial reforms to stabilize the nation's economy.

Economists note that Kuwait must navigate these turbulent economic waters with prudent fiscal policies to ensure long-term financial health. As the country continues to rely heavily on oil revenues, diversifying its resources remains pivotal for sustainable growth.