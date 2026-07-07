Amadou Onana Suffers ACL Rupture: What It Means for Belgium

Amadou Onana, Belgium's midfielder, ruptured his ACL during the World Cup last-16 victory against the U.S. Belgium has confirmed the injury, discussed with Aston Villa, and Onana will stay with the squad until after their quarter-final match. Despite his injury, he celebrated on crutches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgium Midfielder Amadou Onana Ruptured His Anterior Cruciate Ligament In Their World Cup Last Victory Over The United States | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:47 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:47 IST
Amadou Onana Suffers ACL Rupture: What It Means for Belgium

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, as confirmed by the national team following their World Cup last-16 victory against the United States.

Team doctor Brahim Hacene described the injury as devastating for both Onana and the team. The midfielder was forced to leave the field after landing awkwardly during the match.

After consultations with his club, Aston Villa, Onana will remain with the Belgium squad until after the quarter-final against Spain. Despite his injury, he joined his teammates in post-match celebrations using crutches.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026