Amadou Onana Suffers ACL Rupture: What It Means for Belgium

Belgium Midfielder Amadou Onana Ruptured His Anterior Cruciate Ligament In Their World Cup Last Victory Over The United States

Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, as confirmed by the national team following their World Cup last-16 victory against the United States.

Team doctor Brahim Hacene described the injury as devastating for both Onana and the team. The midfielder was forced to leave the field after landing awkwardly during the match.

After consultations with his club, Aston Villa, Onana will remain with the Belgium squad until after the quarter-final against Spain. Despite his injury, he joined his teammates in post-match celebrations using crutches.