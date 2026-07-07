Amadou Onana Suffers ACL Rupture: What It Means for Belgium
Amadou Onana, Belgium's midfielder, ruptured his ACL during the World Cup last-16 victory against the U.S. Belgium has confirmed the injury, discussed with Aston Villa, and Onana will stay with the squad until after their quarter-final match. Despite his injury, he celebrated on crutches.
Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana has sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, as confirmed by the national team following their World Cup last-16 victory against the United States.
Team doctor Brahim Hacene described the injury as devastating for both Onana and the team. The midfielder was forced to leave the field after landing awkwardly during the match.
After consultations with his club, Aston Villa, Onana will remain with the Belgium squad until after the quarter-final against Spain. Despite his injury, he joined his teammates in post-match celebrations using crutches.
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