West Indies Triumph: A Testing Victory Over Sri Lanka

West Indies secured their first test series win in three years with a 1-0 victory against Sri Lanka. Despite rain disruptions, the hosts drew the final test but had previously won the opening match convincingly. Both cricket captains emphasized the importance of consistency for future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | West Indies Sealed A Victory Over Sri Lanka On Tuesday | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:04 IST
West Indies Triumph: A Testing Victory Over Sri Lanka
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In a landmark victory for West Indies cricket, the team clinched their first test series win in three years, defeating Sri Lanka 1-0. The series concluded with a rain-affected draw in North Sound, where Sri Lanka batted first, accumulating an impressive 549-9 with Lahiru Udara leading the score at 188.

West Indies responded robustly, scoring 499, highlighted by Justin Greaves' remarkable 180 and Shai Hope's significant contribution of 112. Although Sri Lanka declared their second innings at 251-9, continuous rain thwarted any chance of a conclusive result in the high-scoring match.

The series, part of the World Test Championship cycle, was a pivotal moment for West Indies, signifying renewed hope and ambition. Captain Roston Chase expressed eagerness to build on this success, while Sri Lankan captain Dhananjaya de Silva noted the need for a strategic edge in taking crucial wickets.

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