England's Blazing Victory at Trent Bridge: A Cricket Masterclass

England delivered a stunning performance at Trent Bridge, overpowering India with a 125-run victory, thus securing a 2-0 series lead. Key contributions came from bowlers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer. India's batting lineup faltered, and England capitalized with a robust total, driven by Phil Salt's 70-run innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | England Blew Away India At Trent Bridge On Tuesday To Inflict A Record T Defeat On The World Champions And Take A Lead In The Series With Two Matches To Play Josh Tongue Took And Jofra Archer As Englands Pace Attack Powered Them To A Commanding Run Victory India | Updated: 08-07-2026 01:23 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 01:23 IST
England's Blazing Victory at Trent Bridge: A Cricket Masterclass
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England secured a commanding victory against India at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, clinching a record T20 win with a 2-0 series lead.

Pace bowlers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer led England's charge, taking 4-28 and 3-29, respectively, in what ended as a dominant 125-run triumph.

For India, hopes dwindled quickly as they were bowled out for 76. England's innings was highlighted by Phil Salt's impressive 70, which set the stage for the win.

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