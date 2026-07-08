England's Blazing Victory at Trent Bridge: A Cricket Masterclass

England Blew Away India At Trent Bridge On Tuesday To Inflict A Record T Defeat On The World Champions And Take A Lead In The Series With Two Matches To Play Josh Tongue Took And Jofra Archer As Englands Pace Attack Powered Them To A Commanding Run Victory India

England secured a commanding victory against India at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, clinching a record T20 win with a 2-0 series lead.

Pace bowlers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer led England's charge, taking 4-28 and 3-29, respectively, in what ended as a dominant 125-run triumph.

For India, hopes dwindled quickly as they were bowled out for 76. England's innings was highlighted by Phil Salt's impressive 70, which set the stage for the win.