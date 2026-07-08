England's Blazing Victory at Trent Bridge: A Cricket Masterclass
England delivered a stunning performance at Trent Bridge, overpowering India with a 125-run victory, thus securing a 2-0 series lead. Key contributions came from bowlers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer. India's batting lineup faltered, and England capitalized with a robust total, driven by Phil Salt's 70-run innings.
England secured a commanding victory against India at Trent Bridge on Tuesday, clinching a record T20 win with a 2-0 series lead.
Pace bowlers Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer led England's charge, taking 4-28 and 3-29, respectively, in what ended as a dominant 125-run triumph.
For India, hopes dwindled quickly as they were bowled out for 76. England's innings was highlighted by Phil Salt's impressive 70, which set the stage for the win.
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