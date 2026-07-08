Arthur Fery's Unstoppable Wimbledon Journey to Semi-Finals

Arthur Fery, a British tennis player ranked 114th, has made headlines by reaching the Wimbledon semi-finals. He defeated ninth seed Flavio Cobolli, becoming the fifth British man to achieve this milestone in the professional era, captivating the nation with his remarkable Grand Slam performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Britains Arthur Fery Became Only The Fourth Wildcard To Reach The Mens Singles Semifinals At A Grand Slam As His Dream Wimbledon Run Continued With A Victory Over Italian Ninth Seed Flavio Cobolli On Wednesday Born In France To French Parents But Having Grown Up Five Minutes From The All England Club | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:01 IST
Arthur Fery's Unstoppable Wimbledon Journey to Semi-Finals
Arthur Fery

Britain's Arthur Fery has made history by becoming only the fourth wildcard to reach the men's singles semi-finals at Wimbledon. His outstanding journey continued with a commanding 6-4 7-6(4) 6-0 triumph over Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli on Wednesday.

Though Fery was born in France, he grew up near the All England Club, entering the tournament ranked 114th and virtually unknown to the British public. His performances, however, have captured national attention. Cobolli, a French Open runner-up, was the toughest opponent yet for the 23-year-old, but Fery delivered a fearless match on Centre Court.

Fery becomes only the fifth British man in the professional era to advance to the Wimbledon semi-finals, joining the ranks of Andy Murray, Tim Henman, Roger Taylor, and Cameron Norrie. Despite Cobolli's early opportunities, the Italian player faltered under Fery's relentless pressure. Fery's remarkable run continues as he aims for a historic Grand Slam achievement.

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