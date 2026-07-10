Zverev Advances to First Wimbledon Final, Ending Fery's Dream Run

Germany's Alexander Zverev delivered a commanding performance on Friday, defeating British wildcard Arthur Fery 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 to advance to his first Wimbledon final at the All England Club. The win marked a significant achievement for Zverev, who overcame the fervent backing of a home crowd on Centre Court to secure victory.

Zverev's triumphant march to the final was characterized by powerful serving, precision baseline shots, and an unyielding experience that proved too much for the 23-year-old Fery. The first set saw a closely contested battle with Zverev initially breaking serve, only for Fery to fight back. However, the German dominated the tie-break with unforced errors plaguing Fery, allowing Zverev to claim it decisively.

In subsequent sets, Zverev raised his game to a formidable level, dominating with strong returns and a commanding first serve. He broke Fery's serve twice in the second set and maintained his composure in the third, securing the match in two hours and 14 minutes to join Boris Becker and Michael Stich as the third German in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon final.