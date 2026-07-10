Azharuddin Urges Indian Cricketers to Adapt to Challenging English Conditions

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has urged the Indian cricket team to adapt quickly to English playing conditions following a series of defeats in the T20I series. Despite India's recent successes, including a T20 World Cup win, the team has struggled under new captain Shreyas Iyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2026 22:57 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 22:57 IST
Azharuddin Urges Indian Cricketers to Adapt to Challenging English Conditions
Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In the wake of a string of defeats, former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has stressed the urgent need for the Indian cricket team to acclimate to the challenging conditions of English pitches. India's recent third successive loss in the continuing T20I series against England has sparked concerns.

Azharuddin, speaking to ANI, highlighted the difference between international cricket in England and franchise cricket like the IPL. He noted the swing and bounce in English conditions require a distinct strategy. "It's not like playing in the IPL. The quicker the Indian team realises that, the better," he stated.

Currently led by newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer, India conceded the series with a nine-wicket loss to England, marking their first bilateral T20I series defeat against England. Iyer's valiant effort with an unbeaten 80 in the fourth match was overshadowed by England's commanding chase.

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