Marquez's Mastery: Dominant Sachsenring Double

In a display of racing dominance, seven-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez clinched victory in the German Grand Prix, solidifying his status with a Sachsenring double. This win, following his sprint race success, strengthens his position in the championship race.

The German Grand Prix saw Marquez convert his pole position into a commanding win, despite early competition from his brother Alex Marquez. Alex crashed on lap 10, leaving Marc to control the race from the front, holding off the advances of Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

Ai Ogura's second-place finish was historic, marking the first time a Japanese rider has secured three consecutive premier-class podiums since 2002. Meanwhile, past championship leader Marco Bezzecchi missed the race due to a collarbone injury, adding uncertainty to his season's prospects.