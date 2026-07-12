Bellingham Shines as England Edges Past Norway in Extra Time Thriller

England's national football team has secured a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals, overcoming a resilient Norway side with a 2-1 victory in extra time. Though the result favors England, manager Thomas Tuchel expressed dissatisfaction with the team's performance, stressing the necessity for improvement in upcoming matches.

The match saw Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham emerge as the hero, scoring both goals for England. Bellingham equalized late in the first half and then netted the decisive goal in extra time after a fumble by Norway's goalkeeper, Orjan Nyland. Norway initially took the lead in the 36th minute through Andreas Schjelderup, following an early scare for England when Erling Haaland's header tested goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Onward to the semifinals, England will face either Argentina or Switzerland. Meanwhile, Pickford reached a personal milestone by becoming the most-capped goalkeeper for England in World Cup history. Norway, despite their valiant effort, bow out after making history by reaching the quarterfinals for the first time.