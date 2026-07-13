Soccer's Rising Star in America: How 'Ted Lasso' is Changing the Game

The U.S. is showing an increased interest in soccer, as noted by 'Ted Lasso' co-creator Brendan Hunt. He attributes the sport's growing popularity partly to the Emmy-winning show. Hunt commented before the Argentina vs. Switzerland World Cup quarter-final, citing anecdotal evidence of the show's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 10:30 IST
Soccer's Rising Star in America: How 'Ted Lasso' is Changing the Game
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As the World Cup stages its thrilling matches, the notion that soccer lacks popularity in the United States is being increasingly challenged. According to Brendan Hunt, co-creator and star of the hit series 'Ted Lasso,' the sport's appeal in America is on the rise.

Hunt, speaking ahead of the quarter-final faceoff between Argentina and Switzerland, emphasized the role of the Emmy-winning Apple TV show in attracting a new fanbase to soccer. He noted that many who previously overlooked the sport are now enthusiastic supporters, thanks in part to the series.

This sentiment underscores a broader trend of soccer gaining traction across the nation, proving that the sport's perceived lack of following is perhaps overstated, with media and global events like the World Cup fueling its ascent.

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