Alvin Kamara's Contract Restructuring and Global Sports Highlights

Alvin Kamara is set to continue his stint with the New Orleans Saints following a restructured contract, his agent confirmed on Wednesday, although financial specifics were not disclosed.

In the ATP and WTA tours, historic wins were witnessed as Roman Andres Burruchaga upset Flavio Cobolli, while Maria Sakkari impressed fans at the Athens Open. Soccer fans experienced high drama when Argentina's team mounted a nail-biting comeback to secure a place in the World Cup final against Spain.

The week in sports saw record-breaking attendance at Gotham FC's match, political expressions from players after Argentina vs. England, and Jalen Brunson's recognition at the 2026 ESPY Awards.