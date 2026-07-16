Japan Switches Up Line-Up for Nations Championship Clash with France

Japan has revamped its front row and made three additional changes to the lineup for their Nations Championship match against France in Tokyo. The team is making these strategic adjustments ahead of the anticipated clash on Saturday, aiming for victory against the formidable French side.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 22:28 IST
Japan Switches Up Line-Up for Nations Championship Clash with France
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Japan has made strategic changes to its starting lineup for the upcoming Nations Championship match against France. The game is scheduled to take place in Tokyo on Saturday.

The adjusted lineup includes several key players such as Takuro Matsunaga, Kazuma Ueda, and Dylan Riley. The captain, Warner Dearns, will lead the team, signaling their intent to face the formidable French squad with a fresh approach.

Replacements for the match include notable names like Kenji Sato and Michael Leitch, offering depth to Japan's bench. The team's strategic shift reflects their aim to clinch a victory in this crucial encounter.

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