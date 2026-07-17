MLS Stakes its Future on Global Superstars and Home-Grown Talent

Major League Soccer is banking on its mix of domestic talent and international stars like Lionel Messi to maintain momentum post-World Cup. With Messi set to move to Inter Miami, alongside players like Antoine Griezmann, MLS aims to elevate its presence and inspire young Americans to embrace soccer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 06:57 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 06:57 IST
MLS Stakes its Future on Global Superstars and Home-Grown Talent
  • Country:
  • Argentina

Major League Soccer (MLS) is leveraging a combination of both home-grown stars and international icons to sustain its momentum following the World Cup. Lionel Messi, fresh from his Argentine exploits, is poised for a transition to Inter Miami.

His on-field brilliance at the World Cup, notably his last-ditch assists in the semi-final against England, ensures his return to club soccer is highly anticipated. MLS Commissioner Don Garber emphatically noted the league's expansion and Messi's significant impact since joining David Beckham's team three years ago.

The league's growth is further boosted by players like Antoine Griezmann, new to Orlando City, who believes MLS's competitive level has greatly improved. As the World Cup has encouraged American youth towards soccer, MLS's goal is to allure new fans and players alike.

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