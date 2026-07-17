Kotak Quashes Speculations of Rift Between Gambhir and Kohli

In the wake of India's four-wicket loss to England in the second ODI, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed media speculation regarding his role in mediating between head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batsman Virat Kohli. Speaking at the post-match conference, Kotak emphatically dismissed rumors of acting as a communication bridge between the two, asserting that Gambhir and Kohli frequently interact and do not require any intermediary.

Kotak elaborated on his involvement with Kohli during practice sessions, clarifying that their conversations were strictly related to batting. Kotak stated that Kohli occasionally seeks his advice on specific aspects of his game, emphasizing that any input given is at Kohli's request and not unsolicited.

As for the clash on the field, England tied the three-match series 1-1, thanks to Joe Root's unbeaten 99 alongside a critical partnership with Will Jacks. Despite India's promising start with early wickets from Bumrah and debutant Gurnoor Brar, England successfully chased down the 234-run target. The decisive third ODI will take place at Lord's, setting the stage for a gripping conclusion.