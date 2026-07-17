Kotak Quashes Speculations of Rift Between Gambhir and Kohli

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak clarified that Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir communicate directly, dismissing rumors of his role as a mediator. While Kohli sought Kotak's batting advice, the coach emphasized the duo's camaraderie. In cricket action, England leveled the series 1-1 with a four-wicket win over India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:35 IST
Kotak Quashes Speculations of Rift Between Gambhir and Kohli
India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of India's four-wicket loss to England in the second ODI, India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed media speculation regarding his role in mediating between head coach Gautam Gambhir and star batsman Virat Kohli. Speaking at the post-match conference, Kotak emphatically dismissed rumors of acting as a communication bridge between the two, asserting that Gambhir and Kohli frequently interact and do not require any intermediary.

Kotak elaborated on his involvement with Kohli during practice sessions, clarifying that their conversations were strictly related to batting. Kotak stated that Kohli occasionally seeks his advice on specific aspects of his game, emphasizing that any input given is at Kohli's request and not unsolicited.

As for the clash on the field, England tied the three-match series 1-1, thanks to Joe Root's unbeaten 99 alongside a critical partnership with Will Jacks. Despite India's promising start with early wickets from Bumrah and debutant Gurnoor Brar, England successfully chased down the 234-run target. The decisive third ODI will take place at Lord's, setting the stage for a gripping conclusion.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026