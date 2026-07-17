Sports Roundup: DeChambeau Makes a Statement, Historic MLB Schedule Announced, and Fans Gear Up for World Cup Final

In the arena of sports news, Bryson DeChambeau kicked off the British Open with an impressive 67, countering critiques with a skillful display at Royal Birkdale. Embracing fan interactions, the two-time U.S. Open winner utilized 3D-printed irons to tackle the challenging course.

Meanwhile, Major League Baseball revealed plans for its earliest Opening Day ever, with the 2027 season beginning on March 24. This marks a historic shift in the MLB calendar, preceding a full roster of 14 games set for March 25.

Elsewhere, excitement builds as Argentine fans secure costly flights to witness the World Cup final against Spain. With anticipation sky-high, the event is poised to break viewership records, even as the northeastern U.S. contends with wildfire smoke ahead of the New York finale.