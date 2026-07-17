Jackson Suber Shines with Spectacular Opening in British Open

Rookie Jackson Suber leads the British Open with a stunning trajectory, surpassing noteworthy competitors like Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau. The Tampa-born newcomer delivered a remarkable five-under round amid stiff conditions, showcasing his strategic prowess on the links course and surprising the golf community at Royal Birkdale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:50 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:50 IST
Jackson Suber Shines with Spectacular Opening in British Open
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rookie sensation Jackson Suber emerged as a standout at the British Open with a strong opening, posting a five-under 65 on Thursday. Fellow American golfers, reigning champion Scottie Scheffler and power-hitter Bryson DeChambeau, also made notable performances amid sunny but challenging conditions at Royal Birkdale.

Suber, a Tampa native with limited experience on European courses, exhibited remarkable skill navigating the links. Suber's round included six birdies, three bogeys, and a spectacular eagle at the 17th hole, positioning him ahead after early rounds by England's Dan Brown and South Korea's Im Sung-jae.

Despite expected challenges from top players, including Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, Suber's fresh playstyle captivated spectators. The dry, speedy course conditions presented an added layer of difficulty, reminiscent of an atypical Birkdale setting last seen in 2017.

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