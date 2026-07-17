Jackson Suber's Resilient Performance at the British Open

Jackson Suber maintained his strong position at the British Open on Friday. Despite a challenging second round, Suber managed to recover and stay in contention, while Australia's Lucas Herbert surged ahead with an impressive round, taking the lead at six under at Royal Birkdale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:17 IST
Jackson Suber's Resilient Performance at the British Open
British Open
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Jackson Suber demonstrated resilience at the British Open on Friday, remaining a formidable contender as he approached the conclusion of his second round. Meanwhile, Lucas Herbert of Australia seized the lead, reaching six under after a remarkable start to round two.

Suber, an American golfer, began the day at five under following an impressive 65 on Thursday. Despite facing three consecutive bogeys that threatened his round, he managed a recovery, returning to five under with four holes left to play.

Herbert electrified the course with his stellar performance, navigating the turn in just 28 strokes with six birdies in the benign conditions at Royal Birkdale.

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