Impact of Canadian Wildfire Smoke on World Cup Final

Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to have a minimal impact on the World Cup final in New York New Jersey, as improved air quality is anticipated by Sunday. Although conditions will still be below 'good' levels, they'll be better compared to Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 02:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 02:18 IST
Impact of Canadian Wildfire Smoke on World Cup Final
  • Country:
  • United States

Canadian wildfire smoke's impact on the World Cup final at New York New Jersey Stadium is expected to be minimal, as per AccuWeather forecasts. A crowd exceeding 80,000 is anticipated to witness Argentina and Spain compete for soccer's premier prize.

This week, heavy smoke from numerous Canadian wildfires has cast a shadow over vast regions of the U.S., triggering air quality alerts. Although air quality may fall below 'good levels' in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday, fans and participants can expect better conditions compared to 'poor to unhealthy' air expected on Saturday.

Meteorologist Adam Douty indicated that while conditions may not reach 'good,' they will surpass Saturday's standards with lesser humidity, offering more comfort. On Saturday, rain is projected to help reduce smoke levels significantly.

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