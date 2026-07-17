Extended Halftime: World Cup Show Spectacle
The World Cup final halftime between Spain and Argentina will exceed 15 minutes. This extension is due to the setup required for an 11-minute halftime show, which will add runtime to the traditional break, with installation alone taking about seven minutes, according to broadcasting sources.
- Country:
- Argentina
The halftime interval during Sunday’s World Cup final clash between Spain and Argentina is anticipated to exceed the usual 15 minutes due to the demands of a planned 11-minute halftime show.
Broadcasting sources revealed to Reuters that the setup for the show will require approximately seven minutes, leading to an extension of the break time.
This adjustment will push the interval beyond the traditional 15-minute break typically seen in soccer matches, accommodating the elaborate halftime spectacle.