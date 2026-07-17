Lucas Herbert's Historic Near-Miss at the British Open

Australian golfer Lucas Herbert expressed disappointment after missing the chance to break a significant record at the British Open. His impressive second-round 62 at Royal Birkdale positioned him in the lead, however, a missed putt on the 18th hole prevented setting a new benchmark for majors.

Herbert, a member of the LIV Golf tour, acknowledged the historical significance of the moment and shared mixed emotions about his achievement. He managed to match the record shared by notable golfers like Branden Grace and Xander Schauffele, but the prospect of setting a new exclusive record was just beyond reach.

Starting the round strongly with three birdies, Herbert's thoughts became fixated on the possibility of breaking the major record. Despite his meticulous approach, a slight misjudgment on the last putt resulted in a shared record moment. Meanwhile, Sam Burns's identical score chipped in almost unnoticed but added to the day's excitement.