Messi Lauds Yamal as Argentina, Spain Set for World Cup 2026 Showdown

Argentina's legendary captain, Lionel Messi, has hailed Spain's rising star, Lamine Yamal, as 'amazing' ahead of their much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final clash. Acknowledging Yamal's exceptional talent, Messi emphasized Argentina's determination to thwart the young player's quest for historic glory.

Messi expressed admiration for Yamal's performances at Barcelona, a club close to the Argentine icon's heart, in a statement shared on social media by ESPN FC. He noted, 'Lamine is truly amazing, and I've followed him a lot because he plays for a club I love so much.' Messi added that Argentina is committed to ensuring that Yamal's historic chance does not materialize in this final.

The defending champions, Argentina, secured their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over England, coming from behind with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. Spain, meanwhile, reached their second World Cup final by defeating France 2-0, driven by Yamal's instrumental role. The final promises a thrilling showdown between two formidable teams.