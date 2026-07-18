Messi Lauds Yamal as Argentina, Spain Set for World Cup 2026 Showdown

Lionel Messi commends Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, acknowledging the challenge he poses. Argentina defeated England in a thrilling semifinal to face Spain, who secured their place after a solid win over France. Yamal was central to Spain's victory with a crucial performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:42 IST
Messi Lauds Yamal as Argentina, Spain Set for World Cup 2026 Showdown
Aregntine skipper Lionel Messi (Photo: X/@FIFAWorldCup). Image Credit: ANI

Argentina's legendary captain, Lionel Messi, has hailed Spain's rising star, Lamine Yamal, as 'amazing' ahead of their much-anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 final clash. Acknowledging Yamal's exceptional talent, Messi emphasized Argentina's determination to thwart the young player's quest for historic glory.

Messi expressed admiration for Yamal's performances at Barcelona, a club close to the Argentine icon's heart, in a statement shared on social media by ESPN FC. He noted, 'Lamine is truly amazing, and I've followed him a lot because he plays for a club I love so much.' Messi added that Argentina is committed to ensuring that Yamal's historic chance does not materialize in this final.

The defending champions, Argentina, secured their place in the final with a dramatic 2-1 victory over England, coming from behind with goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez. Spain, meanwhile, reached their second World Cup final by defeating France 2-0, driven by Yamal's instrumental role. The final promises a thrilling showdown between two formidable teams.

TRENDING

1
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
2
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
3
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States
4
Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missile Crisis'

Trump's Election Security Speech: 'Most Important Address Since Cuban Missil...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026