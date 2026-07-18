Kapil Dev Celebrates Cricket Legend Sir Garfield Sobers' Timeless Legacy

Kapil Dev commemorates Sir Garfield Sobers, hailing him as an unparalleled all-rounder who inspired generations. Dev shares a memorable golf game with Sobers, highlighting his remarkable talent. As tributes pour in after Sobers' passing, his contributions to cricket and his enduring legacy are fondly remembered worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 13:58 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 13:58 IST
Kapil Dev Celebrates Cricket Legend Sir Garfield Sobers' Timeless Legacy
Kapil Dev (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev paid homage to the iconic Sir Garfield Sobers, lauding him as one of the finest all-rounders in cricket history. Speaking at the Kapil Dev Sunil Gupta Super Speciality Hospital, Dev recalled Sobers' enduring influence on generations of players and shared a personal golfing story that underscored Sobers’ incredible talent.

Dev expressed how Sobers' passion for the game distinguished him as a legend who truly enjoyed cricket, a sentiment not always seen in modern players. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain emphasized the joy Sobers brought to so many fans throughout his illustrious career, despite his passing being a significant loss to the cricketing world.

Reflecting on a personal memory, Dev recounted an incident at a golf course with Sobers, who played with outstanding skill using both hands. Dev marveled at Sobers’ ability to excel in golf, akin to his cricket prowess. Sobers’ contributions to West Indies cricket and his legendary status continue to inspire, marking a celebrated chapter in the sport's history.

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