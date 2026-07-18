Australia's Triumphant Tear Against Italy: A Rugby Farewell for Schmidt

Josh Canham shines with a hat-trick in Australia's commanding 57-10 rugby victory over Italy, ending their losing streak and marking coach Joe Schmidt's farewell in style. Australia showcased their dominance with nine tries, emerging victorious in the Nations Championship after consecutive defeats against Ireland and France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 17:46 IST
Australia's Triumphant Tear Against Italy: A Rugby Farewell for Schmidt
  • Country:
  • Australia

Josh Canham, a formidable presence for Australia, delivered an impressive hat-trick as Australia triumphed 57-10 over Italy in the Nations Championship.

This victory marked the end of a difficult streak for Australia, having lost their previous six matches, including games against powerhouse teams like Ireland and France.

The match, which also served as a farewell to coach Joe Schmidt, featured a total of nine tries from the Australian squad, highlighting their offensive prowess and adept teamwork.

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