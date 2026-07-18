Australia's Triumphant Tear Against Italy: A Rugby Farewell for Schmidt

Josh Canham, a formidable presence for Australia, delivered an impressive hat-trick as Australia triumphed 57-10 over Italy in the Nations Championship.

This victory marked the end of a difficult streak for Australia, having lost their previous six matches, including games against powerhouse teams like Ireland and France.

The match, which also served as a farewell to coach Joe Schmidt, featured a total of nine tries from the Australian squad, highlighting their offensive prowess and adept teamwork.