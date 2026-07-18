Wallabies' Triumphant Farewell to Coach Joe Schmidt

Australia's Wallabies achieved a significant victory against Italy, marking coach Joe Schmidt's farewell. Despite the win, Australia faces challenges ahead of the World Cup. Schmidt leaves with a mixed record, passing the baton to Les Kiss, who will prepare the team for the upcoming world tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 22:22 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 22:22 IST
Wallabies' Triumphant Farewell to Coach Joe Schmidt
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a defining moment for Australian rugby, the Wallabies delivered a stellar performance against Italy, winning 57-10 in the Nations Championship. This victory serves as a ceremonial farewell for veteran coach Joe Schmidt, who leaves his post with a challenging legacy and a team still striving for World Cup readiness.

The resounding win was Australia’s largest since 2015, offering a glimpse of potential yet signaling the start of new leadership. Les Kiss, the incoming coach, faces the task of refining strategies, with a busy schedule of 11 tests before the World Cup kicks off next October.

Schmidt, who departs to focus on family, specifically his son Luke's care, has left a foundation for Kiss to build upon. Rugby Australia’s Phil Waugh commends Schmidt for his influence, lauding his efforts in strengthening team unity. The Australian fans, unwavering in their support, remain a vital force in this transitional phase.

TRENDING

1
South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa Urges Couples to Register Customary Marriages

South Africa
2
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
3
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
4
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

Microplastics Built to Survive May Finally Have a Biological Weakness

Pricing Carbon Without Derailing Growth: Lessons From 16 Economies

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026