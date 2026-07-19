Sam Burns Leads Charge at British Open

Sam Burns holds a two-stroke lead going into the final day of the British Open, eyeing his first major win. With competition from notable players like Scottie Scheffler and Tommy Fleetwood, Burns aims to maintain his lead amid optimal weather at Royal Birkdale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 18:12 IST
Sam Burns Leads Charge at British Open
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sam Burns is poised to conclude the 154th British Open with a two-stroke lead, as he aims for his first major victory on Sunday. With a notable list of competitors ready to challenge him, Burns faces a crucial day in his golfing career.

Scottie Scheffler, the world number one, is among those trailing him, having recovered six strokes with early birdies in his final round at a sun-drenched Royal Birkdale. Meanwhile, England's Tommy Fleetwood seeks to be the first local winner since 1992, starting the last round five shots behind Burns.

The final competition day, anticipating sunny skies and mild breezes, promises an exciting finish in the quest for the coveted Claret Jug.

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