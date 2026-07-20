Evenepoel Triumphs in Eventful Tour De France Stage as Vingegaard Crashes Out

Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel secured a dramatic stage 15 victory of the Tour de France on Sunday, edging out race leader Tadej Pogacar amid a day of unfortunate spills. The race took a significant turn when Jonas Vingegaard, previously second in overall standings, crashed, suffering a fractured collarbone.

The crash, which occurred 20 kilometers from the finish line, involved Vingegaard clipping a kerb at a tight corner, leading to a pile-up with three other riders. His team confirmed the severity of his injuries would necessitate surgery. Meanwhile, Evenepoel, who was third overall prior to the mishap, pushed forward resolutely to claim the stage win.

Race leader Pogacar extended his lead to five minutes after the 183.9-kilometer stage from Champagnole, as Evenepoel advanced to second place. The race proceeds after a rest day, with a 26-kilometer individual time trial continuing in Evian-les-Bains, amidst discussions over the influence of early morning anti-doping tests.