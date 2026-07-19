Evenepoel Triumphs as Vingegaard's Crash Shakes Tour de France

Remco Evenepoel clinched stage 15 of the Tour de France, surpassing race leader Tadej Pogacar, as Jonas Vingegaard withdrew due to a crash-related injury. Vingegaard suffered a broken collarbone and abrasions, requiring surgery. Despite the setback, the race continues, with Pogacar maintaining a lead over Evenepoel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 22:29 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 22:29 IST
Evenepoel Triumphs as Vingegaard's Crash Shakes Tour de France
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  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a dramatic turn of events, Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel outpaced race leader Tadej Pogacar to win stage 15 of the Tour de France. This victory comes after Jonas Vingegaard, previously second overall, had to abandon the race due to a severe crash.

The crash, occurring at a tight corner 20km from the finish, left Vingegaard with a broken collarbone and multiple abrasions. His team, Visma-Lease a Bike, confirmed that he will undergo surgical intervention in the coming days. The incident also involved several other riders, including Vingegaard's teammate Sepp Kuss and Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG colleagues Isaac del Toro and Brandon McNulty.

Despite the accident, Evenepoel pushed ahead to win the stage, moving up to second place in the overall rankings behind Pogacar, who leads by five minutes. The race, which resumes after a rest day, will next feature a 26-km individual time trial starting in Evian-les-Bains.

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