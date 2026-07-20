Tim Merlier's Triumphant Retreat: An Iconic Sprinter's Exit from the Tour de France

Tim Merlier, a leading sprinter in the Tour de France, left the race due to fatigue in the mountains after securing three stage wins. Despite his strong performance, exhaustion led to his withdrawal. The race saw further drama with Jonas Vingegaard's crash and Remco Evenepoel's rise in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:28 IST
Tim Merlier's Triumphant Retreat: An Iconic Sprinter's Exit from the Tour de France
Tim Merlier
  • Country:
  • Belgium

In a dramatic turn of events, Tim Merlier, a prominent sprinter in this year's Tour de France, has withdrawn from the race. Despite proving his prowess with three impressive stage victories, exhaustion forced the talented Belgian to abandon the competition on Sunday.

His team, Soudal Quick-Step, confirmed the news through a social media post, highlighting Merlier's unbeatable fighting spirit throughout the grueling two weeks. Soudal Quick-Step's sports director, Davide Bramati, expressed that it was unfortunate but inevitable given Merlier's empty reserves.

The withdrawal on Sunday also coincided with another significant shake-up, as Jonas Vingegaard, two-time Tour de France champion, exited after a crash left him with a fractured collarbone, changing the dynamics among the race leaders. Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel capitalized on the opportunity, advancing to second in the overall standings after a thrilling finish.

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