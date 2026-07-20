Epic Showdown: Spain Faces Argentina in World Cup Final Amidst Trump Controversy

The FIFA World Cup final set for East Rutherford, New Jersey, between Spain and Argentina faced significant logistical challenges on Sunday. Anticipation for the match was overshadowed by lengthy lines at the entry due to increased security measures stemming from President Donald Trump's arrival, causing delays for fans and media alike.

In the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley and his family were unharmed after an attempted burglary at their home in suburban Philadelphia. Meanwhile, in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Shohei Ohtani would be indefinitely out of rotation, citing irritation in his left knee.

Other headlines featured a three-team NBA trade involving Luguentz Dort, Ryan Fox's triumphant comeback win at the Open Championship, and Conor McGregor's knee injury revelation during a UFC clash. Additionally, several sports events, including the Tour de France and esports competitions, continued to make waves globally.