Epic Showdown: Spain Faces Argentina in World Cup Final Amidst Trump Controversy

The much-anticipated FIFA World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at East Rutherford faced logistical hurdles due to President Donald Trump's visit. Fans, media, and staff encountered significant delays entering the stadium. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley survived a home burglary, Shohei Ohtani's knee issues sideline him indefinitely, and more sports highlights unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 00:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 00:51 IST
Epic Showdown: Spain Faces Argentina in World Cup Final Amidst Trump Controversy
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The FIFA World Cup final set for East Rutherford, New Jersey, between Spain and Argentina faced significant logistical challenges on Sunday. Anticipation for the match was overshadowed by lengthy lines at the entry due to increased security measures stemming from President Donald Trump's arrival, causing delays for fans and media alike.

In the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley and his family were unharmed after an attempted burglary at their home in suburban Philadelphia. Meanwhile, in MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced that Shohei Ohtani would be indefinitely out of rotation, citing irritation in his left knee.

Other headlines featured a three-team NBA trade involving Luguentz Dort, Ryan Fox's triumphant comeback win at the Open Championship, and Conor McGregor's knee injury revelation during a UFC clash. Additionally, several sports events, including the Tour de France and esports competitions, continued to make waves globally.

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