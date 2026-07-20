England Seals Historic Victory Over India in ODI Series at Lord's

In a thrilling match at Lord's, England defeated India by 27 runs in a high-scoring one-day international series. Completing their first bilateral series win against the number one-ranked team since 2018, England shone bright as opener Ben Duckett set the stage with a remarkable 141-run innings.

Duckett's performance, which surpassed Viv Richards’s longstanding record from the 1979 World Cup final, laid the groundwork for England's formidable total of 387-3 in 50 overs. Meanwhile, India's Rohit Sharma fuelled hope with a significant 138 runs, but the tourists were unable to catch up.

Key contributions from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell complemented Duckett's knock, helping England achieve their highest ODI score at Lord's. Despite strong efforts from India's Rohit and opening partner Shubman Gill, England's Sam Curran ended the chase, securing a well-earned series victory for the hosts.