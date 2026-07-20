England Seals Historic Victory Over India in ODI Series at Lord's

England triumphed over India by 27 runs in a high-scoring ODI contest at Lord's, securing their first series victory against the world’s top-ranked team since 2018. Ben Duckett's record-breaking innings led England to a total of 387-3, despite a fiery 138 from Rohit Sharma for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 00:52 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 00:52 IST
England Seals Historic Victory Over India in ODI Series at Lord's
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling match at Lord's, England defeated India by 27 runs in a high-scoring one-day international series. Completing their first bilateral series win against the number one-ranked team since 2018, England shone bright as opener Ben Duckett set the stage with a remarkable 141-run innings.

Duckett's performance, which surpassed Viv Richards’s longstanding record from the 1979 World Cup final, laid the groundwork for England's formidable total of 387-3 in 50 overs. Meanwhile, India's Rohit Sharma fuelled hope with a significant 138 runs, but the tourists were unable to catch up.

Key contributions from Joe Root and Jacob Bethell complemented Duckett's knock, helping England achieve their highest ODI score at Lord's. Despite strong efforts from India's Rohit and opening partner Shubman Gill, England's Sam Curran ended the chase, securing a well-earned series victory for the hosts.

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Airstrikes Against Iran in Retaliation

United States
2
Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

Controversial Comment Puts WNBA Coach Sandy Brondello in Hot Water

United States
3
U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

U.S. Marshals Arrest Tates Amid UK Extradition Request

United Kingdom
4
Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Devastating Missile Strikes Rock Kyiv

Ukraine

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How High Tariffs and Weak Competition Are Holding Back Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

The AI Mirage: Big Claims, Thin Capability, Weaker Firms

Can Tougher Banking Rules Bring More People Into Formal Finance?

Energy Still Runs Kazakhstan’s Economy as Tourism Fails to Move the Growth Needle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026