India hosts 8th BRICS prosecutors' meeting on digital justice

India has convened the 8th Meeting of BRICS Heads of Prosecution Services under its 2026 BRICS Chairship, bringing together senior prosecution leaders from member countries to discuss ways to strengthen criminal justice systems through technology, cooperation and shared legal practices.

Organised virtually by the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice, the two-day meeting runs from July 20 to 21 and is chaired by Attorney General for India R. Venkataramani. The discussions are aligned with India's BRICS Chairship theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." This year's meeting centres on the theme, "Exchanging Experiences and Best Practices in Criminal Adjudication from the Prosecution's Perspective." Senior officials from BRICS member countries are sharing practical approaches to improving prosecution systems while addressing challenges created by evolving forms of crime.

The discussions focus on how prosecution services can adapt to rapid technological change by incorporating digital tools into criminal justice processes. Participants are examining the use of artificial intelligence, digitised criminal procedures, electronic evidence management and measures that support faster and more efficient trials. The forum builds on earlier BRICS discussions about digital transformation by shifting attention from broad policy ideas to practical implementation within prosecution services.

Greater focus on victims and public confidence

A key objective of the meeting is to make criminal justice systems more transparent, responsive and centred on the needs of victims. Member countries are exchanging experiences on improving prosecutorial efficiency while strengthening public confidence in legal institutions. The dialogue also recognises that many modern crimes extend beyond national borders. Financial crimes, cyber offences and environmental violations increasingly require close cooperation between law enforcement agencies and prosecutors across different jurisdictions. Participants are exploring ways to improve mutual legal assistance, strengthen cross-border evidence sharing and expand professional training programmes that help prosecutors respond more effectively to these emerging challenges.

India promotes stronger BRICS legal cooperation

The Department of Legal Affairs said the virtual format enables member countries to deepen institutional cooperation despite geographical distance. The ministry is also encouraging the development of practical digital platforms that support continuous knowledge sharing and capacity building among prosecution services. By hosting the meeting under its BRICS Chairship, India is reinforcing its efforts to promote closer legal cooperation, modernise prosecution systems and encourage the use of technology to deliver more efficient and effective justice across the BRICS grouping.