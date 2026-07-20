President Murmu begins historic first State visit to Moldova

President Droupadi Murmu began her three-nation State visit with a historic stop in Moldova on Sunday, becoming the first Indian President to visit the Eastern European country since diplomatic relations were established more than three decades ago. The visit marks a significant step in strengthening ties between India and Moldova, with both countries agreeing to expand cooperation across sectors including trade, agriculture, healthcare, renewable energy, digital technology and artificial intelligence.

President Murmu arrived in Chisinau on the first leg of her State visit, which also includes North Macedonia and Romania. She was accompanied by Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Lok Sabha MP Vijay Baghel.

At Chisinau International Airport, she was welcomed by Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi before travelling to the Presidential Palace, where Moldovan President Maia Sandu received her with a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour. The two leaders held both one-on-one and delegation-level discussions covering the full range of bilateral relations and future areas of collaboration.

India and Moldova expand partnership

During the talks, President Murmu described her visit as a historic milestone that reflects the growing friendship and mutual trust between the two countries. She noted that India and Moldova have built warm and friendly relations over the past three decades despite being geographically distant, with their partnership shaped by a shared commitment to peace, development and international cooperation.

Economic cooperation featured prominently in the discussions, with the Indian President calling for stronger trade and investment links, more resilient supply chains, improved connectivity and deeper engagement between businesses in both countries.

The leaders also agreed to strengthen collaboration in agriculture, logistics, infrastructure, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, Digital Public Infrastructure, artificial intelligence and innovation.

India doubles training opportunities for Moldova

President Murmu announced that India will double the number of Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training slots available to Moldovan professionals. The expanded programme will include specialised courses in artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

She also invited Moldovan diplomats to participate in dedicated programmes on artificial intelligence and cyber diplomacy at the Foreign Service Institute of India, reflecting New Delhi's growing focus on technology-driven capacity building with international partners.

At the conclusion of the talks, both Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to working together on shared global challenges and supporting efforts to build a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. The two leaders also delivered joint press statements following their meeting.