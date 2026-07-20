End of Era: Rudi Garcia’s Legacy with Belgium’s Red Devils

Rudi Garcia's time at the helm of the Belgium national squad has officially ended, as the country's soccer association announced that his contract would not be renewed beyond July 31. Garcia, who took charge in February 2025, guided the 'Red Devils' until their World Cup journey ended in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Spain in the quarter-finals.

Under his leadership, the Belgium team, affectionately known as the 'Red Devils,' experienced significant improvement and cohesion. The team reached the quarter-finals and put up a strong performance before bowing out to eventual champions, Spain.

The Belgian soccer association praised Garcia's contributions to the team, emphasizing his pivotal role in restoring unity among the players. Despite their World Cup exit, Garcia's efforts have positively influenced the squad's dynamics and future prospects.