Belgium Parts Ways with Rudi Garcia After World Cup Quarter-Final

Belgium's football association announced they will not renew the contract of Rudi Garcia, national coach. Despite leading Belgium to the World Cup quarter-finals, his performance was deemed unconvincing. Vincent Mannaert, sports director, acknowledged Garcia's role in reviving the team amidst challenging circumstances and praised his dedication and experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:43 IST
Belgium Parts Ways with Rudi Garcia After World Cup Quarter-Final
Rudi Garcia
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's football association has announced its decision not to renew the contract of national coach Rudi Garcia after the team reached the World Cup quarter-finals this month. Despite this achievement, doubts lingered over his leadership due to a generally underwhelming tournament performance.

The 62-year-old French coach's contract is set to expire at the end of the month. According to Vincent Mannaert, the sports director, Garcia played an instrumental role in revitalizing the Belgian Red Devils amid challenging sporting and financial situations.

The federation expressed gratitude for Garcia's 18 months at the helm, highlighting his commitment and experience in fostering team unity. Looking ahead, the association is preparing for a new phase, which includes appointing a new national coach.

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