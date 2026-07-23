Afghanistan Set to Host India in Exciting T20I Series in Delhi

Afghanistan plans to host India in a T20I series in Delhi this September. Scheduled for September 13, 15, and 17 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, this will be Afghanistan's first 'home' series against India on Indian soil. The series fits between India's Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Asian Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 19:21 IST
Afghanistan Set to Host India in Exciting T20I Series in Delhi
India players celebrating (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan is set to host India in a three-match T20I series in Delhi this September, with games tentatively scheduled for September 13, 15, and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, according to ESPNcricinfo. While reports indicate this arrangement, official confirmation remains pending.

This series marks a significant milestone as Afghanistan, despite frequently playing home games in India in cities like Lucknow and Dehradun, has never hosted India in a home series on Indian soil. For India, these matches would neatly slot in between their Test tour of Sri Lanka and the Asian Games in Japan.

The two teams last faced off in June, with India dominating the encounter by clinching a Test victory and sweeping the ODI series. India's recent T20I performances have been underwhelming, including losses to Ireland and England. Conversely, Afghanistan has not participated in a T20I since their appearance at the T20 World Cup in India.

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