DRDO Successfully Tests Indigenous Kusha Air Defence Missile

India has completed the maiden flight-test of the Kusha Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missile, marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to strengthen its indigenous air defence capabilities. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) carried out the test on 23 July 2026 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile successfully intercepted an electronic target designed to simulate a high-speed, high-altitude aerial threat, demonstrating the system's operational capability during its first flight.

The Kusha missile system has been developed to engage a broad range of airborne threats across long distances and varying altitudes. It is designed to intercept fighter aircraft, missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and large enemy aircraft, providing India with a versatile long-range air defence solution.

The programme has been developed entirely within India, with various DRDO laboratories and industry partners contributing to the missile, radar systems, command-and-control centre and other critical components.

Boost for India's defence self-reliance

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the successful flight-test as a major achievement for India's defence research and development ecosystem.

He said the development places India among a small group of countries capable of designing and building long-range surface-to-air missile systems. According to the minister, the indigenous programme will reduce dependence on imported air defence systems while significantly strengthening the country's air defence network.

The achievement also supports the government's broader objective of increasing self-reliance in defence manufacturing through home-grown technologies.

Senior officials oversee maiden launch

The launch was monitored by Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh, who congratulated the scientists, engineers and industry teams involved in the successful test.

The maiden flight is expected to pave the way for further development and evaluation of the Kusha system before it progresses towards operational deployment, adding another layer to India's evolving multi-tiered air defence architecture.

Tags: India, DRDO, Kusha missile, surface-to-air missile, Rajnath Singh, Rajesh Kumar Singh, air defence, indigenous defence, Odisha, APJ Abdul Kalam Island, missile test, defence technology, military, Make in India