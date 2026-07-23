Saudi Arabia's Nuclear Leap: A Conditional Tie to the Abraham Accords

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia have reached a conditional civil nuclear deal allowing Riyadh to enrich uranium, contingent on Saudi Arabia joining the Abraham Accords to normalize relations with Israel. This agreement stirs regional geopolitical implications and remains subject to U.S. congressional approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:13 IST
Saudi Arabia's Nuclear Leap: A Conditional Tie to the Abraham Accords
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  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that a civil nuclear agreement between the United States and Saudi Arabia hinges on the latter joining the Abraham Accords, a regional diplomatic effort to normalize relations with Israel. So far, Saudi Arabia has resisted this action.

The deal, confirmed on Wednesday, will permit Saudi Arabia to develop nuclear power capabilities using American technology. However, it faces scrutiny from the U.S. Congress before taking effect. Trump's statement on Truth Social underscored the non-military intent of the agreement, likening it to similar deals with Iran and the UAE, yet emphasizing its dependency on Saudi compliance with the Accords.

Despite Israel supporting the condition, highlighting its potential to advance peace in the Middle East, the lack of immediate response from the Saudi Embassy raises questions. As regional dynamics evolve, this agreement could reshape alliances, given its enactment aligns with nonproliferation norms under the U.S. Atomic Energy Act.

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