Johnson-Thompson Withdraws from Commonwealth Games Amidst Recovery

Defending heptathlon champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson has announced her decision to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games due to injury. The athlete, prioritizing her recovery, aims to compete at the European Championships. Johnson-Thompson, along with several notable athletes, is unable to participate, impacting England's athletic lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:24 IST
Johnson-Thompson Withdraws from Commonwealth Games Amidst Recovery
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Katarina Johnson-Thompson, the defending heptathlon champion, has withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games set to begin in Glasgow. Despite improvements in her injury, she is opting to focus on recovering fully ahead of the European Championships next month.

The 33-year-old athlete, a decorated competitor with golds from previous Commonwealth Games and a silver from the Paris Olympics, shared her disappointment via Instagram. She emphasized the challenge of missing the championship but acknowledged it as the right decision for her health.

Johnson-Thompson is among nine athletes who have pulled out from England's athletic squad. Notable absentees also include Olympic medallists like Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita. The Commonwealth Games run until August 2, while the European Athletics Championships are scheduled for August 10-16.

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