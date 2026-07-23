Carrefour Surpasses Expectations with Robust Q2 Sales Performance
Carrefour, Europe's largest food retailer, reported better-than-expected second-quarter sales, driven by momentum in France and resumed growth in Brazil. Despite challenges, sales rose 1.9% on a like-for-like basis, with France and Brazil contributing significantly to this growth. The company aims for increased market share and profitability through strategic initiatives.
- Country:
- France
Carrefour, Europe's leading food retailer, has reported second-quarter sales figures that surpassed analysts' expectations. This achievement was largely fueled by a resurgence in both France and Brazil.
In its key market, France, Carrefour’s sales grew for a fifth consecutive quarter, with a like-for-like increase of 1%, outpacing the expected 0.8%. Meanwhile, in Brazil, the retailer made a significant recovery, posting a 0.4% growth after previous declines.
Carrefour's finance chief Matthieu Malige highlighted the impact of strong seasonal demand during June’s heatwave on sales. The company is focused on strengthening its market presence and boosting profitability through strategic initiatives such as price reductions and digital investments.